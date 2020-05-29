Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case

Skydog RT @TwitterMoments: Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death… 3 seconds ago carbloaded RT @jessicamnolte: Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protestors in Hampton responding George Floyd’s fatal arrest earlier this week in Minneap… 3 seconds ago cody gustafson RT @thedailybeast: NEW: The wife of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was once charged with writing a bad check for $42, accor… 5 seconds ago iKON*OT7 RT @ColorOfChange: This is no doubt due to the protestors on the ground who fought relentlessly. 3 other officers participated in murderi… 8 seconds ago Mark Lukale RT @Belive_Kinuthia: The Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin who MURDERED #GeorgeFlyod arrested and will be charged with Third-Degree… 10 seconds ago Edriana♥️🌎 RT @DrRJKavanagh: Just a reminder, Hennepin County DA Mike Freeman charged Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor with 2nd degree murder i… 11 seconds ago MARCIA SOUZA An announcement many had been waiting for - former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is being charged with m… https://t.co/Fz3QM3lgFq 13 seconds ago Thuggin’ 💕 RT @ShanteSTV_: BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, has been charg… 13 seconds ago