Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
A Minneapolis police officer who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the throat before the man died has been arrested and charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Friday, after three nights of violent protests in the Midwestern city sparked by the death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd 03:43

 A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests. Colette Luke has more.

Related videos from verified sources

Fort Wayne SWAT spraying, throwing tear gas at George Floyd protesters [Video]

Fort Wayne SWAT spraying, throwing tear gas at George Floyd protesters

Warning, explicit content: Hundreds of people gathered downtown near the Allen County courthouse to protest the death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota..

Credit: WFFTPublished
Protesters, Officers Clash Outside Police Station In Boston [Video]

Protesters, Officers Clash Outside Police Station In Boston

A peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent in Boston. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd

A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black...
Reuters

Viral Photos Don’t Show Minneapolis Officer in Floyd Case

Viral Photos Don’t Show Minneapolis Officer in Floyd CasePolitically charged social media posts have wrongly identified pictures as showing the Minneapolis police officer who was seen kneeling on the neck of George...
FactCheck.org

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RomeOfRedTigers

Skydog RT @TwitterMoments: Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death… 3 seconds ago

carbloaded

carbloaded RT @jessicamnolte: Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protestors in Hampton responding George Floyd’s fatal arrest earlier this week in Minneap… 3 seconds ago

codygustafson__

cody gustafson RT @thedailybeast: NEW: The wife of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was once charged with writing a bad check for $42, accor… 5 seconds ago

vengegirl

iKON*OT7 RT @ColorOfChange: This is no doubt due to the protestors on the ground who fought relentlessly. 3 other officers participated in murderi… 8 seconds ago

LukaleMark

Mark Lukale RT @Belive_Kinuthia: The Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin who MURDERED #GeorgeFlyod arrested and will be charged with Third-Degree… 10 seconds ago

ejg310

Edriana♥️🌎 RT @DrRJKavanagh: Just a reminder, Hennepin County DA Mike Freeman charged Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor with 2nd degree murder i… 11 seconds ago

marcinha_ctba

MARCIA SOUZA An announcement many had been waiting for - former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is being charged with m… https://t.co/Fz3QM3lgFq 13 seconds ago

_mamariia

Thuggin’ 💕 RT @ShanteSTV_: BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, has been charg… 13 seconds ago