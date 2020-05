Ed Hornick RT @YahooNews: Biden demands justice in George Floyd death https://t.co/z0v1s31r04 https://t.co/gkB2SCgew7 2 seconds ago emely❤️✌️ RT @ThisWeekABC: "We need justice for George Floyd," Joe Biden says. "We need real police reform, that holds cops to a higher standard that… 3 seconds ago PD Bait RT @ABC: NEW: Joe Biden to George Floyd's family: "I promise you, we'll do everything in our power to see to it that justice is had." https… 3 seconds ago Della Cooper RT @tribelaw: .@JoeBiden’s statement about George Floyd’s death and America’s original sin was exactly what the situation called for. This… 4 seconds ago Erika💗💙💝 Resistor RT @kylegriffin1: "None of us, any longer, can we hear the words 'I can't breathe' and do nothing," Joe Biden says. "It's time for us to ta… 4 seconds ago omar RT @CNN: Joe Biden on the death of George Floyd: “We’re a country with an open wound. And none of us can turn away. None of us can be silen… 5 seconds ago NEWS FOR FOREX Biden demands justice in George Floyd death https://t.co/SB13AN9pG6 7 seconds ago Janice and Yoshi ESA🌈🕎 RT @cnni: Joe Biden on the death of George Floyd: “We’re a country with an open wound. And none of us can turn away. None of us can be sile… 7 seconds ago