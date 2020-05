Related videos from verified sources CBS’s Jeff Pegues On The Streets Of Minneapolis Amid More George Floyd Violent Protests



More violent protests in Minneapolis tonight following Monday's death of an African-American man in police custody. Protestors burned the precinct where the officer was based after it was evacuated... Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:56 Published 3 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Minnesota State Patrol And National Guard in Minneapolis



The Minnesota State Patrol and the National Guard formed lines in Minneapolis Friday morning to keep people out of an area damaged during ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:34 Published 4 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this