Trump says doesn't want 'shooting' after Minneapolis riot over police killing
Friday, 29 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday tried to walk back a Twitter threat to respond with deadly force to three days of violent protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of an unarmed black man.
