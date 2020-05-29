Trump says terminating U.S. relationship with World Health Organization over virus
Friday, 29 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus, saying the WHO had essentially become a puppet organization of China.
He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters.
Trump's latest take is that the WHO had essentially become a puppet of China.
Appearing in the White House Rose...
United States President Donald Trump said that despite paying only $40 million a year China has total control over World Health Organisation. "China has total control over WHO despite only paying $40..
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the...