Trump says terminating U.S. relationship with World Health Organization over virus

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus, saying the WHO had essentially become a puppet organization of China.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions 00:42

 Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest take is that the WHO had essentially become a puppet of China. Appearing in the White House Rose...

