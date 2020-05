You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter -Hennepin County attorney



A Minneapolis police officer who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the throat before the man died has been arrested and charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Friday, after three nights of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 3 hours ago Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested In George Floyd’s Death



Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:49 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this