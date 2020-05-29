Global  

Biden urged to pick black VP, not Klobuchar as Minneapolis killing stokes racial tensions

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020
Joe Biden is facing fresh calls to choose a black woman for his running mate amid rising racial tensions after this week's videotaped killing of an unarmed black man by a white Minneapolis police officer.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd 03:43

 A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests. Colette Luke has more.

