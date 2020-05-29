Biden urged to pick black VP, not Klobuchar as Minneapolis killing stokes racial tensions
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Joe Biden is facing fresh calls to choose a black woman for his running mate amid rising racial tensions after this week's videotaped killing of an unarmed black man by a white Minneapolis police officer.
A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests. Colette Luke has more.