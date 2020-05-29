Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd
Friday, 29 May 2020 () A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests.
