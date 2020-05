கரண் 🎏 RT @the_hindu: "During normal times, I would have been in your midst. However, the present circumstances do not permit that. That is why, I… 5 minutes ago

#consciencewhispers PM Modi's letter lists Art 370 abrogation, Ram temple settlement among key achievements of 2nd term - The Hindu https://t.co/OMBSCocyMS 23 minutes ago

The Hindu "During normal times, I would have been in your midst. However, the present circumstances do not permit that. That… https://t.co/gacLm2xN9X 1 hour ago

Infoblaze INDIA Full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to the nation #NarendraModi @PMOIndia #India #Business… https://t.co/3qfruU2jIT 1 hour ago

Vigilance & Ethics/அன்பழகன் RT @StuteeMishra: 'Lives of poor have improved' 'CAA an expression of spirit of India's inclusiveness' And list of other lies.. https:/… 1 hour ago

Coach प्र शिक्षक उस्ताद Beautifully written. https://t.co/x7gxodm9J2 1 hour ago