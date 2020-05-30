'I bow to 130 crore citizens of India': Modi pens letter to countrymen on first anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The Prime Minister marked this date as a "golden chapter" in the history of India's democracy, noting that it was after several decades that the people of India voted back a government in power with a full majority.
In a letter to citizens on first anniversary of NDA 2.0 government, besides all achievements, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his appreciation on how people responded to his appeal for Janta Curfew and clapping and lighting a lamp to honour corona warriors. "Be it clapping and lighting a lamp to...