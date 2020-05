Roosters confident despite Radley facing ban for Gagai tackle Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Victor Radley has been hit with a grade-one charge for a lifting tackle on Dane Gagai late in the first half of the Roosters' win over the Rabbitohs. 👓 View full article

