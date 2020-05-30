Global  

'This is not a protest ... This is chaos': Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleads for peace amid fiery George Floyd protests

USATODAY.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Images and videos showed fiery demonstrations in Atlanta on Friday night, prompting an impassioned plea for peace from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Video credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Talks About 2nd Night Of Protests

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Talks About 2nd Night Of Protests 07:31

 Denver's mayor says that some groups have infiltrated the peaceful protesters to bring chaos to the demonstrations.

'Destructive, needless, senseless': Mayor Hancock denounces violence that erupted during Denver protest [Video]

'Destructive, needless, senseless': Mayor Hancock denounces violence that erupted during Denver protest

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock denounces the violence that erupted late Friday during a protest for justice for George Floyd, urging protestors to demonstrate peacefully.

Tampa Bay area protesters call for peace in wake of George Floyd's death [Video]

Tampa Bay area protesters call for peace in wake of George Floyd's death

Dozens gathered in Highlands County to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Atlanta Mayor Denounces Violent Protests: ‘This Is Chaos… You Are Disgracing This City’

Atlanta Mayor *Keisha Lance Bottoms* spoke tonight to denounce the violence in the city tonight during protests as people have taken to the streets over the...
Mediaite

