'This is not a protest ... This is chaos': Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleads for peace amid fiery George Floyd protests

itla 🏹 this is why peaceful protest is over. either way police will abuse their power and harm civilians. No justice, No p… https://t.co/nvCoictdlI 3 seconds ago

DDR4 LRDIMM @Amy_Siskind @realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump This is not a protest! Its the Democratic National Convention!!… https://t.co/ioV0Mt0OR1 3 seconds ago

Andrea Camara RT @CNN: "This is not a protest. ... This is chaos." Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced vandalism in her city after demonstration… 3 seconds ago

No Justice, No Peace RT @devilmisfit: TWO GIRLS WERE HIT AT THE PROTEST IN BAKERSFIELD & THERE ARE SNIPERS. NO ONE IS GONNA HEAR US BUT SPREAD THIS SHIT LIKE WI… 3 seconds ago

😑👩🏾‍⚖️ RT @deiiiiion: Let me remind you that this black trans women led a RIOT. That gave us our rights as members of the LGBTQ+ Community. RIOTS… 3 seconds ago

𝐴𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑙. 🦇 A murder doesn’t have to happen here right now for people to protest & express their anger. This impacts communities everywhere. 4 seconds ago

Kristina Phillips RT @kookswh0re: honestly how can you be against #BlacklivesMaters when the evidence and the speeches and protest are all in front of you. j… 4 seconds ago