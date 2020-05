JNU student and activist Natasha Narwal charged under UAPA Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Seventh person booked under the stringent Act in the case 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ather Jamil RT @thewire_in: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Friday ‘arrested’ Pinjra Tod activist and Jawaharlal Nehru University student Natasha Na… 2 minutes ago Sunny Katoch RT @t_d_h_nair: Delhi police booked JNU student Natasha Narwal under draconian UAPA. Fascist leaders are always scared of students, activis… 4 minutes ago Pathan, Salim JNU student and activist Natasha Narwal charged under UAPA: https://t.co/mQ45HKAbdK 4 minutes ago आत्मनिर्भर The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Friday ‘arrested’ Pinjra Tod activist and Jawaharlal Nehru University student Na… https://t.co/iJffOkz1Ja 13 minutes ago