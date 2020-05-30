Global  

The Age Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
USA protests spread after the death of George Floyd in police custody.
George Floyd protests leave USA in flames as demonstrations turn into riots

George Floyd protests leave USA in flames as demonstrations turn into riotsThe death of an unarmed black man who died while being arrested by white police offers have enraged protesters with riots spreading to at least 30 cities.
Daily Record

