Dragons pile pressure on McGregor after woeful return against Warriors Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The New Zealand Warriors held a team scoreless on Australian soil for just the second time in history to heap pressure on Dragons coach Paul McGregor. 👓 View full article

christian nicolussi My re-cap of that yucky @NRL_Dragons performance. Mary said his players at times 'looked like strangers out there': https://t.co/0zgvCRIIIA 13 minutes ago Mick Attarian The team he believes in came 2nd last previous season. And 2 wins in last 12 months,both v Titans. When will the bo… https://t.co/9zgguPBr3Z 13 minutes ago Johnny Drama NRL 2020: St George Illawarra pile pressure on Paul McGregor after woeful return against New Zealand Warriors https://t.co/WCgf7gtbWl 18 minutes ago Crank Start Media 'I have a team I believe in': McGregor coy as Dragons disappoint again #search https://t.co/05nJkkV3lM 34 minutes ago