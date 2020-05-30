Global  

Cooperative societies, banks to give soft loans to small vendors, says Tamil Nadu Minister

Hindu Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Minister Sellur K. Raju said ₹50,000 would be given as personal loans with a low interest rate, and this could be repaid in 350 days
