Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump

WorldNews Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump has said the US is "very saddened" by what happened to its relationship with China, hours after he announced a series of decisions against it and blamed the Chinese government's "malfeasance" for the death and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Amid escalating bilateral tensions over the coronavirus pandemic, trade issues and Beijing's new controversial security law in Hong Kong, Trump announced a series of decisions including issuing a proclamation to deny the entry to certain Chinese nationals and tightening of regulations against Chinese investments in America. Trump also terminated the US' relationship with the World Health Organisation,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions 00:41

 Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest take is that the WHO had essentially become a puppet of China. Appearing in the White House Rose...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong [Video]

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

Donald Trump held a press conference on May 29 in which he spoke about China tensions and terminating the US relationship with the World Health Organization. He also declared Hong Kong has lost its..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 09:38Published
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China [Video]

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China

From Home Minister Amit Shah interaction with PM Modi to Mamata Banejree’s jibe at Centre, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Says US To ‘Terminate Relationship’ With World Health Organization

Accusing the World Health Organization of being under ‘total control’ of China, US President Donald Trump has severed all ties to the WHO and said US funding...
Eurasia Review

US cuts WHO ties over virus, takes action against Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV NewsSeattle TimesJapan Today

Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump: https://t.co/oZe45LKCRj 32 minutes ago

ishriyanshi

Shriyanshi Singh 🕉️ RT @IndianExpress: President Donald Trump has said the US is “very saddened” by what happened to its relationship with China, hours after h… 41 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express President Donald Trump has said the US is “very saddened” by what happened to its relationship with China, hours af… https://t.co/VkGhkDsr0w 54 minutes ago

das_varun99

VARUN DAS RT @htTweets: US ‘very saddened’ by what happened to the relationship with China: @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Dq59lSxoB6 https://t.co/2M… 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Trump https://t.co/YumwuUVxHH 1 hour ago

shailendra1212

Shailendra Aragula RT @news18dotcom: Trump said that China contained the virus within its own territory but did not stop it from spreading around the world.… 1 hour ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Trump said that China contained the virus within its own territory but did not stop it from spreading around the wo… https://t.co/Yi9WP95GSi 1 hour ago

karimraffa

Karim RAFFA #US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with #China: #DonaldTrump #WHO #CoronavirusPandemic… https://t.co/vh6XwXAZpi 2 hours ago