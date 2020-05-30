US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () President Donald Trump has said the US is "very saddened" by what happened to its relationship with China, hours after he announced a series of decisions against it and blamed the Chinese government's "malfeasance" for the death and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Amid escalating bilateral tensions over the coronavirus pandemic, trade issues and Beijing's new controversial security law in Hong Kong, Trump announced a series of decisions including issuing a proclamation to deny the entry to certain Chinese nationals and tightening of regulations against Chinese investments in America. Trump also terminated the US' relationship with the World Health Organisation,...
Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest take is that the WHO had essentially become a puppet of China. Appearing in the White House Rose...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •CTV News •Seattle Times •Japan Today
