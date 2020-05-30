US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump

Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President President Donald Trump has said the US is "very saddened" by what happened to its relationship with China, hours after he announced a series of decisions against it and blamed the Chinese government's "malfeasance" for the death and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Amid escalating bilateral tensions over the coronavirus pandemic, trade issues and Beijing 's new controversial security law in Hong Kong , Trump announced a series of decisions including issuing a proclamation to deny the entry to certain Chinese nationals and tightening of regulations against Chinese investments in America. Trump also terminated the US' relationship with the World Health Organisation ,...


