kedarnathC RT @Gadgets360: Netflix has completed its purchase of Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre that was built in 1922 https://t.co/uL6Br0JPz2 44 minutes ago

NESSE DEMPS RT @AFPceleb: The Egyptian Theater, which reportedly hosted Hollywood's first ever movie premiere, will be used by Netflix for movie premie… 1 hour ago

Vivek Sharma Netflix Acquires Hollywood's Historic Egyptian Theatre https://t.co/pIdDxLprsr 1 hour ago

Tech bd giant Netflix Acquires Hollywood's Historic Egyptian Theatre https://t.co/rrwHwCbsFZ 2 hours ago

Emilee C Hatch Netflix Acquires Hollywood's Historic Egyptian Theatre https://t.co/7FPGTWzvV9 https://t.co/qfueQc56nK 3 hours ago

Gadgets 360 Netflix has completed its purchase of Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre that was built in 1922 https://t.co/uL6Br0JPz2 4 hours ago