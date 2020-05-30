‘A national crisis’: how the killing of George Floyd is changing US politics



Related videos from verified sources Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US



Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors demanded justice after police murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. Protests and riots took place.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 7 hours ago Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Discuss George Floyd Protests



Mayor Bill de Blasio said he saw "a lot of restraint" by the NYPD amid sometimes violent George Floyd protests Saturday night. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said there is a difference between a.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 09:30 Published 7 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this