‘A national crisis’: how the killing of George Floyd is changing US politics

Riots in Minneapolis and across the US triggered by video footage showing George Floyd , a black man, killed under the knee of a police officer, has caused a dramatic shift in the national political debate in America and thrust race to the center of the stage. Donald Trump and Joe Biden offered divergent responses that point to an even more divisive political debate on race relations and between Democrats and Republicans playing out in the months ahead. Related: A young girl who watched George Floyd suffocate finds her place in the protest movement The president, in a tweet in the early hours of Friday, warned that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts ”. Later on Friday the former...