‘A national crisis’: how the killing of George Floyd is changing US politics
Riots in Minneapolis and across the US triggered by video footage showing George Floyd, a black man, killed under the knee of a police officer, has caused a dramatic shift in the national political debate in America and thrust race to the center of the stage. Donald Trump and Joe Biden offered divergent responses that point to an even more divisive political debate on race relations and between Democrats and Republicans playing out in the months ahead. The president, in a tweet in the early hours of Friday, warned that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts". Later on Friday the former...
George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer is making headlines across the country. It’s also pointed the spotlight squarely on the Biden campaign and who the presumptive Democratic nominee will choose to be his running mate.