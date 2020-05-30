Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘A national crisis’: how the killing of George Floyd is changing US politics

WorldNews Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
‘A national crisis’: how the killing of George Floyd is changing US politicsRiots in Minneapolis and across the US triggered by video footage showing George Floyd, a black man, killed under the knee of a police officer, has caused a dramatic shift in the national political debate in America and thrust race to the center of the stage. Donald Trump and Joe Biden offered divergent responses that point to an even more divisive political debate on race relations and between Democrats and Republicans playing out in the months ahead. Related: A young girl who watched George Floyd suffocate finds her place in the protest movement The president, in a tweet in the early hours of Friday, warned that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”. Later on Friday the former...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: How the Killing of George Floyd in Minnesota Will Affect Biden’s Decision on a VP

How the Killing of George Floyd in Minnesota Will Affect Biden’s Decision on a VP 01:25

 George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer is making headlines across the country. It’s also pointed the spotlight squarely on the Biden campaign and who the presumptive Democratic nominee will choose to be his running mate.

Related videos from verified sources

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US [Video]

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors demanded justice after police murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. Protests and riots took place..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published
Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Discuss George Floyd Protests [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Discuss George Floyd Protests

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he saw "a lot of restraint" by the NYPD amid sometimes violent George Floyd protests Saturday night. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said there is a difference between a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 09:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this