Fitness lobby pressures politicians over 'totally illogical' gym closures Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The fitness industry is lobbying the NSW government to reopen the state's 1500 gyms, calling it "totally illogical" for gyms to remain closed. 👓 View full article

