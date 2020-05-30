|
BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award
|
|
Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The board also pitched in Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma's names for the Arjuna Awards.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel RatnaThe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday nominated opener Rohit Sharma for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 while Ishant...
IndiaTimes
Rohit Sharma nominated for Khel RatnaThe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated Rohit Sharma for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna while Ishant Sharma, Shikhar D
Hindu
Tweets about this