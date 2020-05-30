Global  

BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

DNA Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The board also pitched in Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma's names for the Arjuna Awards.
0
