Related videos from verified sources Food prices jump at fastest rate in almost 50 years, meal prep company eats cost



Federal authorities say food prices have jumped at the highest rate in almost 50 years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and virus-related shut downs of food processing facilities is being blamed. One Las.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:25 Published 4 days ago Nigerian food prices rise during Ramadan



The cost of some items has doubled, and they are expected to stay high after the Muslim fasting month ends. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even...

SeattlePI.com 16 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this