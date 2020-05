Sumaya Isaacs RT @CBSNews: Federal officer killed in shooting at California courthouse amid George Floyd protests https://t.co/Y5eVsae55N 10 seconds ago TerritoriodeCoahyTX RT @NPR: A second person was killed Friday night in a shooting at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, Calif. The FBI said… 15 seconds ago David Jones Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests https://t.co/WkUWcdfbal 21 seconds ago mike clouser Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests. For ever… https://t.co/OGoyiHRfjR 2 minutes ago FOX Carolina News Federal officer killed in shooting at California courthouse https://t.co/MO0kaDtmLL 2 minutes ago CLEAR DA BAR ‼️ RT @balleralert: Federal Protective Service Officer Killed and One Officer Injured In Shooting Amid Protest In Oakland https://t.co/bj9yiRs… 3 minutes ago World News Federal Officer Killed in Shooting Outside Oakland Courthouse https://t.co/nXT4LWuRmf 3 minutes ago Matt Dillon If this keeps up things are going to get very, very bad..... Federal Protective Service officer killed, another in… https://t.co/56M0QmoCsP 4 minutes ago