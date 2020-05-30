Global  

College Football Hall of Fame damaged during protests in Atlanta

USATODAY.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta had its windows smashed in and items taken Friday night during protests over George Floyd's death.
0
