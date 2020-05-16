GAURAV CHAURASIYA Coronavirus | PM CARES is not a public authority under RTI Act: PMO https://t.co/h29pCqomXG https://t.co/GZGXrdfFpb 1 hour ago Manish Upadhyay Can someone explain what is it then? Coronavirus | PM CARES is not a public authority under RTI Act: PMO https://t.co/Z5k9dYMZoY 1 hour ago Alisha Mehra PMNRF had been considered a public authority under an independent commission but how things change. Surprises me ho… https://t.co/8APVc6uP7n 1 hour ago ⚡राजेश श्रीवास्तव ⚡ RT @NewswireA: PM CARES Fund not a ‘public authority’, says government, denies RTI application. The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and… 2 hours ago Newswire PM CARES Fund not a ‘public authority’, says government, denies RTI application. The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assis… https://t.co/cDQHekgAVR 2 hours ago Guru ji 👉👌 PM CARES Fund Not A 'Public Authority' Under RTI Act, Says Prime Minister's Office #OneYearofHate #Modi1Year… https://t.co/SvPpgd7w0Y 2 hours ago ABA insideWashington Within one month of the national emergency declaration, Congress closed its doors to the public and suspended its l… https://t.co/mU0yH9Tmid 2 hours ago Tapesh Dutt Nagaria PM CARES fund, formed to tackle #coronavirus has since it's launch 2m ago gathered about ₹10,000 crore (US$1.324 BI… https://t.co/255MiNQnwp 3 hours ago