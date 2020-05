You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michigan Factories Humming, Lockdowns Ease



DETROIT (Reuters) - Factory workers began returning to assembly lines in Michigan on Monday, paving the way for major automakers to restore thousands of jobs across North America after more than six.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this ❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts https://t.co/SCYQp38AQ4 25 minutes ago Don Burcham RT @ABC: Parts shortages and infected workers are slowing the U.S. auto industry's ability to restart factories. https://t.co/eoUIbv82Zd 30 minutes ago 1stHeadlines Chicago Chicago (IL) Sun-Times: Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts 1 hour ago Terry Kinder - Text TRUMP to 88022 Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts - ABC News https://t.co/o3yRVLxgog 1 hour ago