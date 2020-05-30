Global  

Minnesota National Guard plans to deploy as many as 10,000 soldiers to Minneapolis protests over George Floyd

USATODAY.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The Minnesota National Guard plans to deploy as many as 10,000 soldiers to Minneapolis where protests have erupted over the death of George Floyd.
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Minnesota politicians beg for looting to stop

Minnesota politicians beg for looting to stop 02:01

 The governor of Minnesota has condemned the destruction of businesses in Minneapolis amid protests over George Floyd's death.

