Ann Brenoff RT @feliciasonmez: Remember those videos of hundreds of people partying shoulder-to-shoulder at a pool at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks las… 39 minutes ago Romolo S. RT @GregHolmanNL: #BREAKING from the Friday news dump: Remember that pool party at #LakeOfTheOzarks that was all over your feeds? A "possib… 42 minutes ago Mike Otis Remember that Ozarks' party? -- Lake of the Ozarks pool partier has coronavirus - USA TODAY - https://t.co/Spx8Yl9raT 59 minutes ago Michael Namikas RT @AbraarKaran: Remember that video of the pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks? One of the pool party attendees has tested positive He… 1 hour ago EKNOWS RT @CASHINMcGAVIN: Remember the "selective outrage" at the Lake of the Ozarks pool party a few days ago? Those were the glory days of summe… 1 hour ago emaskerson 😷 Remember that Ozarks pool party? Someone who developed symptoms last Sunday partied at bars and restaurants for 12… https://t.co/wiNDgdyo9m 2 hours ago MANNY. https://t.co/EoIfiEe1ZI Remember that party in the Lake of the Ozarks... 2 hours ago