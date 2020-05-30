Barbara Kollmeyer RT @elpaisinenglish: The Belgian Royal Household has confirmed to @el_pais that an aristocrat reported to have attended a party in Córdoba… 5 minutes ago Jen Jones RT @Dangchick1: Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/iu8QuRTyJk 6 minutes ago Sam Potts 🇬🇧🇬🇩🇦🇺🇪🇺🇺🇳 #ICantBreath BBC News - Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/SBgfGsPSNJ 12 minutes ago Carmen Rodrigo RT @ramonlobo: Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/GJkGUjUanQ 15 minutes ago ❅⭕Andrew Brennan⭕❅ BBC News - Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/55JTcaFpei 21 minutes ago C.J. @KathyBurke More privaledged tw•ts-“A Belgian prince has contracted coronavirus after attending a party during lock… https://t.co/HxqVZ0Q5DS 23 minutes ago israelinzambia BBC News - Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/WBfFAHsT3C 24 minutes ago Violeta Rosioru Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/rXBGuFpIdL 33 minutes ago