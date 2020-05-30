William makes video calls to Scottish charities during lockdownThe Duke of Cambridge spent time this week calling Scottish charities, after the Covid-19 outbreak forced him to abandon plans to conduct duties for the Church of Scotland. Prince William called..
Epic prom put on by family in quarantine with DJ and bouncerThis prom brought the house down. A Northbrook, Illinois, family pulled out all the stops to give high school senior Emma Chassman a prom in lockdown. Watch the epic party as the whole family pitched..
Barbara Kollmeyer RT @elpaisinenglish: The Belgian Royal Household has confirmed to @el_pais that an aristocrat reported to have attended a party in Córdoba… 5 minutes ago
Jen Jones RT @Dangchick1: Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/iu8QuRTyJk 6 minutes ago
Sam Potts 🇬🇧🇬🇩🇦🇺🇪🇺🇺🇳 #ICantBreath BBC News - Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/SBgfGsPSNJ 12 minutes ago
Carmen Rodrigo RT @ramonlobo: Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/GJkGUjUanQ 15 minutes ago
❅⭕Andrew Brennan⭕❅ BBC News - Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/55JTcaFpei 21 minutes ago
C.J. @KathyBurke More privaledged tw•ts-“A Belgian prince has contracted coronavirus after attending a party during lock… https://t.co/HxqVZ0Q5DS 23 minutes ago
israelinzambia BBC News - Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/WBfFAHsT3C 24 minutes ago
Violeta Rosioru Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party https://t.co/rXBGuFpIdL 33 minutes ago