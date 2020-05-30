Global  

FBI says its top lawyer is leaving the bureau

Seattle Times Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI’s top lawyer, Dana Boente, who has spent nearly 40 years with the Justice Department but has been targeted for criticism over the last year by some conservative commentators and supporters of President Donald Trump for his role in the Russia investigation, is leaving the bureau. Boente has most recently served […]
