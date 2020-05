You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Patnaik sing Bande Utkala Janani to encourage COVID-19 warriors



Odisha's Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal with First Lady sung Bande Utkala Janani, the state anthem on May 30. The staff members of Raj Bhavan were also present and sung the state anthem. Odisha Chief.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 3 hours ago Amitabh Bachchan sponsors 10 buses for migrant workers in Maharashtra



After Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan sponsors buses for migrants amid covid-19 lockdown. 10 buses were flagged off from Mumbai amid pandemic. The buses are scheduled for various parts in Uttar Pradesh... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources State song to honour corona warriors Claiming that Odisha’s COVID-19 mortality rate was one of the lowest in the world, State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the Odia peop

Hindu 2 days ago





Tweets about this