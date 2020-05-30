Los Angeles mayor imposes citywide curfew

Saturday, 30 May 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a citywide curfew this evening, Protesters were back in the streets Saturday, and Garcetti said everyone must be off them by 8 p.m. local time until 5 a.m.. Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations […]
In his Friday briefing, Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke out against the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and called on protesters to be led with love as they demonstrate..