Los Angeles mayor imposes citywide curfew

Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a citywide curfew this evening, Protesters were back in the streets Saturday, and Garcetti said everyone must be off them by 8 p.m. local time until 5 a.m.. Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations […] 👓 View full article

