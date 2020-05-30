Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles mayor imposes citywide curfew

Seattle Times Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a citywide curfew this evening, Protesters were back in the streets Saturday, and Garcetti said everyone must be off them by 8 p.m. local time until 5 a.m.. Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
News video: Columbus mayor ends citywide curfew

Columbus mayor ends citywide curfew

 Columbus Mayor Robert Smith ended the citywide nightly curfew Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Related videos from verified sources

Downtown LA Protests Turn Violent As Demonstrators, Police Clash; Looting Reported [Video]

Downtown LA Protests Turn Violent As Demonstrators, Police Clash; Looting Reported

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department clashed with protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night as they demonstrated against the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:33Published
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Speaks Out Against Killing Of George Floyd At Hands Of Minneapolis Officer [Video]

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Speaks Out Against Killing Of George Floyd At Hands Of Minneapolis Officer

In his Friday briefing, Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke out against the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and called on protesters to be led with love as they demonstrate..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 06:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stevemiletich

Steve Miletich RT @MikeLindblom: Los Angeles mayor also imposes a downtown curfew https://t.co/JZXY3y5M1W 35 minutes ago

MikeLindblom

Mike Lindblom Los Angeles mayor also imposes a downtown curfew https://t.co/JZXY3y5M1W 47 minutes ago

Candice35501

Candice Matthews RT @abc3340: JUST IN: LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles mayor imposes a citywide curfew; no one allowed on streets after 8 p.m. 1 hour ago

c_sowers13

cami Everyone here in LA please be safe tonight! 💙 https://t.co/wzbOooEoAK 1 hour ago

LouisVuitton_31

Glass Onion RT @KGETnews: Los Angeles mayor imposes downtown curfew https://t.co/P9wHqzTjZR 2 hours ago

KGETnews

KGET 17 News Los Angeles mayor imposes downtown curfew https://t.co/P9wHqzTjZR 2 hours ago

NewsCenter1

KNBN-TV Rapid City A night of violence saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set, which led to the citywide curfew. https://t.co/IFReQRrunO 2 hours ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Los Angeles mayor imposes downtown curfew https://t.co/yYw4nhivQd 3 hours ago