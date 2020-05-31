Global  

Violence breaks out amid US protests

BBC News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Images from street protests across the US on Saturday following the death of black man George Floyd.
News video: Outbreak of violence takes over peaceful protests across Ohio

Outbreak of violence takes over peaceful protests across Ohio 02:32

 The outbreak of violence in Cleveland comes on the heels of a similar rash of unrest in Ohio's two other major metro areas.

Looting, Violence And Vandalism: Peaceful Protests Take A Turn In Fairfax District, Beverly Hills [Video]

Looting, Violence And Vandalism: Peaceful Protests Take A Turn In Fairfax District, Beverly Hills

Thousands of protestors gathered in the Fairfax District on Saturday, marking a fourth night of unrest across Los Angeles after the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. At first, the..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published
La Mesa stores looted after anti-police violence protest [Video]

La Mesa stores looted after anti-police violence protest

Several La Mesa stores were raided following Saturday's anti-police violence protests, though it wasn't clear if those looting were part of the original protest.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:57Published

CBS Weekend News, May 30, 2020

Authorities suspect white supremacists and far-left extremists are behind violence at protests; Missouri school bus drivers drive empty buses past usual stops...
CBS News

Authorities suspect white supremacists and far-left extremists are behind violence at protests

Federal and local authorities suspect some of the violent clashes during recent protests were instigated by white supremacist groups and far-left extremists....
CBS News


