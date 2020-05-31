Global  

Bob Hammond dies aged 78

The Age Sunday, 31 May 2020
Bob Hammond, an Australian Football Hall of Fame member who was the inaugural chairman of the Crows and oversaw their two premierships, has died aged 78.
