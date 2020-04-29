Thomas The Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies suddenly

Mother converts son's train set into a sushi conveyor belt restaurantA creative mother used her son's train set to make a stay-at-home sushi conveyor belt restaurant.
Tracy Chen from Brisbane, Australia, had the idea after she had prepared sushi, dumplings, and rolls..
Trending Now: Harry & ThomasHarry narrates "Thomas the Tank Engine."
🌷 TᗩᗰᗰIE 🌷🐸 RT @bigredwavenow: #DroppingLikeFlies! #SantaThug Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies at 68 https://t.co/D6aSnT0WXL 4 seconds ago
Cutegreenmonstermom 😔☹️ ......Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies at 68 https://t.co/04OtWMDGHC 5 seconds ago
ann marie RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies at 76 https://t.co/ZXTjRhzVmn https://t.co/BGAJcDGwl8 22 seconds ago
AJ RT @guardian: Michael Angelis, Thomas the Tank Engine narrator, dies aged 76 https://t.co/BevZk5CpHp 23 seconds ago
Mark Daly Also in "Boys from the Black Stuff" which was a classic Michael Angelis, Thomas the Tank Engine narrator, dies aged… https://t.co/wfCjNEzmwY 57 seconds ago
Santa Claus Of The United States #DroppingLikeFlies! #SantaThug Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies at 68 https://t.co/D6aSnT0WXL 1 minute ago
Bella, Vinnie & Mom 🐩🐕👗 "Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies at 68" https://t.co/s31NuNNvCP 2 minutes ago
BLACK LIVES MATTER Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies at 68 https://t.co/gK2dNztsce 6 minutes ago