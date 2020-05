You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump: death of George Floyd a "grave tragedy"



US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 30th) night called the death of George Floyd a "grave tragedy" which had filled Americans with "horror." Speaking from Cape Canaveral in Florida where he.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 08:50 Published 36 minutes ago Several U.S. Cities Placed Under Curfew Following Violent Protests Over George Floyd's Death



Protests continued Saturday across the country. Because of the growing violence, at least two dozen cities are now under some sort of curfew; Michael George reports for CBS2. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:46 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources George Floyd death: The cities where people are protesting and rioting The death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, sparked widespread violent protests in more than a dozen...

FOXNews.com 16 hours ago



Officer charged with George Floyd's death as protests flare The white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, and...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this