George Floyd death: US cities order curfews amid widespread clashes

WorldNews Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
George Floyd death: US cities order curfews amid widespread clashesLarge demonstrations have taken place in at least 30 cities across the US. In Chicago, protesters threw stones at riot officers, who responded by launching tear gas canisters. Several people were arrested on Saturday. Police in Los Angeles fired rubber bullets as they tried to disperse protesters who threw bottles and set fire to their squad cars. Images later showed people standing on police vehicles that had been damaged. For the second day running, a large crowd converged on the White House in Washington, DC. In Atlanta, Georgia, where buildings were vandalised on Friday, a state of emergency was declared for some areas to protect people and property. Thousands of people also...
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Several U.S. Cities Placed Under Curfew Following Violent Protests Over George Floyd's Death

Several U.S. Cities Placed Under Curfew Following Violent Protests Over George Floyd's Death 01:46

 Protests continued Saturday across the country. Because of the growing violence, at least two dozen cities are now under some sort of curfew; Michael George reports for CBS2.

