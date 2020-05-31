Global  

Reuters cameraman hit by rubber bullets as police disperse protesters

Reuters Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and injured in Minneapolis on Saturday night when police moved into an area occupied by about 500 protesters in the southwest of the city shortly after the 8 p.m. curfew.
