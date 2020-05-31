Global  

Britain will not 'look away' from Hong Kong responsibilities, says Raab

Reuters Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Britain will not look away from is responsibilities to Hong Kong, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, repeating London's offer of extended visa rights in response to China's push to impose a new law in the former British colony.
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Raab: Chinese legislation would violate Hong Kong's autonomy

Raab: Chinese legislation would violate Hong Kong's autonomy 01:35

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says new security legislation formally announced by the Chinese government today would "clearly violate" the autonomy and freedom of the people of Hong Kong, as set out UK-China joint declaration in 1984. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at...

