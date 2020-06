SIT may submit charge sheet in northeast Delhi violence case in next two days, includes Tahir Khan as accused Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Over 15 people, including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and his brother, have been named in the chargesheet for plotting the riots. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this