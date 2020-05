Randall French The less Trump the better for these last 8 months. He's done nothing but make incendiary and false statements after… https://t.co/AlrnDhgNVW 2 minutes ago Yeni Şafak English Trump will not activate federal troops for now amid protests: NSA's O'Brien https://t.co/p0cxN7TneE https://t.co/ytT7USQKZT 5 minutes ago SalimRizvi RT @amNewYork: Trump will not activate federal troops for now amid protests, NSA adviser says https://t.co/gKpBKEZQVZ 6 minutes ago Esmail R... RT @TRTWorldNow: US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien says Trump administration will not activate federal troops for now as protests… 7 minutes ago OffGridMobile Thinking of relocating ? Where is it still peaceful ? Trump - will not activate federal troops for now amid prote… https://t.co/D2jJrzCveZ 8 minutes ago the crypto feed yahoo: trump will not activate federal troops for now amid protests: nsa robert o'brien https://t.co/ihCAfN4zrW 18 minutes ago amNewYork Trump will not activate federal troops for now amid protests, NSA adviser says https://t.co/gKpBKEZQVZ 19 minutes ago TRT World Now US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien says Trump administration will not activate federal troops for now as p… https://t.co/CiRCYlzMwL 33 minutes ago