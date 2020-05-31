National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armed National Guard soldiers patrolled the streets of Los Angeles early Sunday as the city began cleaning up after a night of violence that saw demonstrators clash repeatedly with officers, torch police vehicles and pillage businesses. A rare citywide curfew expired as dawn revealed broken shop windows, demolished security gates and […]
The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests have turned violent with a number of buildings burned and businesses destroyed. CBS's Ian Lee has...