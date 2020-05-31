Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leland Vittert says Fox News crew took 'a good thumping' from crowd protesting George Floyd's death

USATODAY.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Protesters pummeled and chased Fox News' Leland Vittert amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd. He said the attack targeted Fox.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published
News video: George Floyd death protest in Omaha moves downtown

George Floyd death protest in Omaha moves downtown 01:24

 George Floyd death protest in Omaha moves downtown

Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds join protest against death of George Floyd in Trafalgar Square [Video]

Hundreds join protest against death of George Floyd in Trafalgar Square

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in London today (May 31st) to voice their anger at the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in the USA. Many held placard decrying racism and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published
FGCU Professor shares reaction and expertise on the death of George Floyd. [Video]

FGCU Professor shares reaction and expertise on the death of George Floyd.

FGCU professor and retired police officer Dr. David Thomas shares reaction to the death of George Floyd, but also breaks down what is next for former officer Derek Chauvin.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Leland Vittert says Fox News crew took 'a good thumping' from crowd protesting George Floyd's death https://t.co/Hi7FrZrP6q 50 minutes ago

Morganna2017

magda s RT @DailyCaller: ‘We Were Very Clearly On Our Own’: Fox News Reporter Chased, Accosted By Protesters Says Situation Was ‘Scary’ https://t.c… 2 hours ago

connnutmeg

patricia kahler RT @6549lmartin: ‘We Were Very Clearly On Our Own’: Fox News Reporter Chased, Accosted By Protesters Says Situation Was ‘Scary’ https://t.c… 3 hours ago

JoanHathaway

JoanHathaway Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: ’We Were Very Clearly On Our Own’: Fox News Reporter Chased, Accos… https://t.co/Te5FLtVl8o 3 hours ago

6549lmartin

STOP THE INDOCTRINATION IN SCHOOLS & MEDIA ‘We Were Very Clearly On Our Own’: Fox News Reporter Chased, Accosted By Protesters Says Situation Was ‘Scary’… https://t.co/bOEkI0CwNG 3 hours ago

BigBobDC68

Robert Smith RT @ClimateDepot: ‘We Were Very Clearly On Our Own’: Fox News Reporter Chased, Accosted By Protesters Says Situation Was ‘Scary’ https://t.… 10 hours ago

deenie7940

Deenie ‘We Were Very Clearly On Our Own’: Fox News Reporter Chased, Accosted By Protesters Says Situation Was ‘Scary’… https://t.co/CV9XNGaZmb 12 hours ago

ClimateDepot

Marc Morano ‘We Were Very Clearly On Our Own’: Fox News Reporter Chased, Accosted By Protesters Says Situation Was ‘Scary’ https://t.co/KZSY4xKvin 14 hours ago