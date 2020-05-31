Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez buying stake in New York Mets would be good for MLB, team

USATODAY.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The New York Post reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been planning a second bid for the Mets, after their initial bid came up short.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Released Mets Prospect Andrew Church Expresses Frustration With Team’s Addition Of Tim Tebow, ‘Toxic’ Culture

Released Mets Prospect Andrew Church Expresses Frustration With Team’s Addition Of Tim Tebow, ‘Toxic’ Culture 00:37

 The New York Mets were among several teams that released minor leaguers on Thursday as Major League Baseball looks to cut down the number of MiLB teams associated with each franchise. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony!

Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony! Carmelo Kyam Anthony was born on May 29, 1984, and turns 36. He was born in Brooklyn, New York. The NBA player was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Nassau County Pilot Program Will Allow Streets To Close For Businesses, Customers [Video]

Nassau County Pilot Program Will Allow Streets To Close For Businesses, Customers

Nassau County is moving to help its communities recover by allowing streets to close so businesses can spread out; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looking to buy £1.65billion New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looking to buy £1.65billion New York MetsWeeks after reports that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were no longer interested in buying the New York Mets, it appears that the couple are working on a new...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aljordan34

Alex Jordan @AROD and @JLo could be the new owners of the @Mets https://t.co/a7YFMzpqdC @PT_SportsTalk @TalkPrimeTime #Mets #MLB 8 minutes ago

WEEI

WEEI A-Rod, J.Lo reportedly spoke with Krafts about buying Mets https://t.co/nPlotXv7Zk https://t.co/Utid1H5KKh 12 minutes ago

Aljordan34

Alex Jordan Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Working on Bid to Buy Mets https://t.co/a7YFMzpqdC via @PT_SportsTalk @talkprimetime 16 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looking to buy £1.65billion New York Mets https://t.co/UVJWig8GU0 https://t.co/BHaXjiNGPt 36 minutes ago

cmdilapi

Chris DiLapi RT @usatodaysports: Just when you thought they were out ... https://t.co/9tl8sKE0qB 40 minutes ago

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Jennifer Lopez boards private jet in Miami with fiance Alex Rodriguez https://t.co/yNDtVOtANJ 40 minutes ago

AarontheCase1

Aaron Case RT @EliteSportsNY: J-Rod renew attempt to buy the Mets with the help of the Krafts (Report). #LGM @NewmanNYsports https://t.co/OYprMszYLy… 42 minutes ago

awfulannouncing

Awful Announcing Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were reportedly putting together a bid for the Mets in April, but their plans see… https://t.co/fTsyi5hhxZ 43 minutes ago