The Weekly with Wendy Mesley LIVE Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Weekly with Wendy Mesley for Sunday, May 31, 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these Veterans



A group of veterans who meet every Monday morning since 2001 were not going to let the coronavirus stop them from coming together. Wings Over Wendy's is a group of veterans, veteran supporters,.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:32 Published on April 16, 2020

Tweets about this