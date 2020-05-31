Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

#JusticeForUwa trends in Nigeria after student murdered in church

BBC News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The hashtag #JusticeForUwa is trending after the killing of the 22-year-old woman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anee_mara

Ann RT @BBCAfrica: #JusticeForUwa trends in Nigeria after student murdered in church https://t.co/IWYBi2SPYS 20 seconds ago

chuksjomeje

chuksjomeje RT @The_Jonathanian: #JusticeForUwa trends in Nigeria after student murdered in church There is outrage in Nigeria following the murder o… 1 minute ago

ofiliconglobal1

Ofilicon Media #JusticeForUwa trends in Nigeria after student murdered in church https://t.co/doYvs1O6ZZ https://t.co/68Zv5RVKBM 5 minutes ago

Progrmr7

#IRunwithAhmaud 🌊🌊🌊 #JusticeForUwa trends in Nigeria after student murdered in church https://t.co/pQSJEc2CrS 5 minutes ago