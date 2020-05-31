Global  

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Reuters Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Just under 19 hours after launching from Florida, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: What To Know Ahead Of Saturday's SpaceX, NASA Launch

What To Know Ahead Of Saturday's SpaceX, NASA Launch 00:23

 Mark your calendars for Saturday afternoon at 3:22 p.m. That's when NASA and SpaceX will make another attempt to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts conduct trial run before historic launch of SpaceX rocket

NASA is counting down to the historic launch of a SpaceX rocket that is scheduled for Wednesday. The rocket, named "Dragon," will carry two NASA astronauts to...
CBS News

SpaceX to become the first private company to send humans to space

SpaceX's Rocket 9 will fly two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station this week, marking a new era in space travel. Mark Strassmann reports from the...
CBS News


