Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @BBCWorld: US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken enter the International Space Station after docking, in the first manned SpaceX mis… 32 seconds ago

Drago Highlander RT @Destiny3650: WATCH: NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley as they are welcome aboard the International Space Station.👏❤️🙏🏻 https:… 1 minute ago

งกงก RT @SpaceflightNow: Dragon astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have floated into the space station’s Harmony module to join commander Ch… 1 minute ago

Sofia UM RT @ISS_CASIS: #ICYMI: Earlier this afternoon, @NASA_Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the ISS after a historic launch from… 3 minutes ago

BBC News India US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have docked with, and entered, the International Space Station (ISS) The… https://t.co/Ohwq0N3W4Y 4 minutes ago

estelle RT @isslivenow: The SpaceX Crew Dragon launched at 19:22 UTC yesterday with Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley onboard. It will dock to the space… 6 minutes ago

💧Lucy Hanson💧 RT @Commercial_Crew: Today, @NASA’s @SpaceX Crew Dragon will dock to the @Space_Station with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley! Tune… 7 minutes ago