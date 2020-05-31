Covid-19 misinformation: pro-Trump and QAnon Twitter bots found to be worst culprits
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Misinformation about the origins of Covid-19 is far more likely to be spread by pro-Trump, QAnon or Republican bots on Twitter than any other source, according to a study commissioned by the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology. In late March, when the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold in the US and across much of the rest of the world, two researchers at Queensland University of Technology, Timothy Graham and Axel Bruns, analysed 2.6m tweets related to coronavirus, and 25.5m retweets of those tweets, over the course of 10 days. They filtered out legitimate accounts from those accounts most likely to be bots, which can be identified when they retweet identical...
According to Business Insider reports there's a big surge in bot activity on Twitter, when it comes to the topic of reopening America after the COVID-19 lockdown.
Carnegie Mellon researchers analyzed..
After looking through more than 200 million tweets talking about the coronavirus, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University revealed that almost half of the accounts sharing information about COVID-19..
