Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO)

WorldNews Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO)Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram made an apparent show of solidarity with protests at the death of George Floyd in the US as he took a knee after scoring in the Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin on Sunday. Thuram headed into the net in the 41st minute of the match to put his team...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd 01:23

 Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police department. Crowds were met with tear gas and rubber bullets as they looted and burned businesses and homes. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protest turns violent with fires, looting [Video]

Protest turns violent with fires, looting

Thousands of demonstrators took over La Mesa's streets Saturday to protest against an incident caught on video between an African American man and a white La Mesa Police officer.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 07:42Published
Pastor encourages protesters to go home [Video]

Pastor encourages protesters to go home

A local pastor was encouraging people to go home.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

yard1906

yard1906 RT @peacelily1121: Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO) https://t.co/QfqUjxwBv7 1 hour ago

peacelily1121

K. Washington Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO) https://t.co/QfqUjxwBv7 1 hour ago

Orthodoxe

Брат Иоанн ☦ 🇫🇷 🇷🇺 Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO) — RT Sport News https://t.co/ZtNQdjxYbg 4 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid #GeorgeFloyd protests (VIDEO) #Soccer #MarcusThuram… https://t.co/AIHm4jXAPD 4 hours ago

Eluemuno

Eluemuno Blyden, Ph.D. Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO) https://t.co/9xGVMPJayU 4 hours ago

kingmonex

King Monex Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO) https://t.co/zt3nmtxcpg 5 hours ago