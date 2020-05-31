Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO)
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram made an apparent show of solidarity with protests at the death of George Floyd in the US as he took a knee after scoring in the Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin on Sunday. Thuram headed into the net in the 41st minute of the match to put his team...
